Mother and child injured in Friday afternoon crash

Police said a car driven by a Holland Township man was westbound on Riley Street and was turning south onto 136th Avenue when it collided with a minivan traveling east on Riley. The impact of the collision caused the minivan to turn sideways across the intersection and into a telephone pole on the side of the road.

The driver of the car, 65-year-old Domingo Ramirez, told police that he thought the van was going to stop, so he proceeded to make the turn, said Sgt. Brent Converse of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Finnegan, 24, received minor injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to Holland Hospital. She was a front-seat passenger in the van.

Finnegan’s 4-year-old son, who was in a booster seat, was seriously injured and also taken to Holland Hospital by ambulance. He is in stable condition, Converse said.

The driver of the van, 23-year-old Cody Finnegan, and a 7-month-old girl in a car seat in the third-row seat, were not injured.

Ramirez and two passengers in his car, ages 9 and 16, also were not injured in the crash, Converse said.

The Holland Sentinel contributed to this report.