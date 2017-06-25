8-year-old Ottawa County boy dies after 'near drowning' in pool

Bystanders, deputies and paramedics all attempted to save Mekhi Davon Ivy’s life after he was discovered in the pool.

Emergency crews responded to the Sunningdale neighborhood around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ivy was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. A Kent County medical examiner informed police Sunday afternoon that the child had died, Keuning said.

The incident is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page is set up in the child's name to help the family cover funeral costs.

Police earlier said the child was 7 years old. They corrected the information.