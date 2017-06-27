Gas leak forces GH residents to evacuate apartment building

Grand Haven public safety officers responded to the four-unit building at 1015 Dykhouse at about 12:40 p.m.

GHDPS Sgt. Lee Adams said one of the residents was moving a dryer in an upstairs laundry room when the machine hit and opened a gas valve.

The resident heard a hissing sound and called 911.

Adams said officers evacuated the building and went into the problem unit, but had to leave when the warning signals went off on their gas meters.

Officials shut off gas to the building and residents were allowed to return, once a Michigan Gas representative determined that the levels were safe.

Adams noted that the situation could have been a lot worse if a furnace or hot water heater had ignited at the time.

Nobody was injured or became ill during the incident.