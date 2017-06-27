Teen injured when hit by car he recently vacated

Hayden Barker was in serious, but stable condition at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids following the crash, said Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Barker was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Ion driven by Ghabriel Domeier, 16, of Byron Center. At some point he got out of the car and walked away on Adams Street, Westveer said.

Domeier drove the car east on Adams in an attempt to locate and pick up the younger teen, the sergeant said. When he approached Barker’s location, the younger boy stepped into the road and was struck.

Neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor in the incident, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.