Saugatuck looking into alternatives for combined police department

At its June 26 meeting, Saugatuck City Council was presented with a study done by Alexander Weiss Consulting regarding concerns with the current police department.

“It’s a large amount of our budget and some of the members of the community have expressed concerns about various things with the department,” City Manager Kirk Harrier said. “It’s something citizens have been asking council to look into for some time.”

In 1998, Saugatuck and Douglas entered into an agreement to form the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department, according to the study.

Under the terms of the agreement, administrative authority for the agency rests with the village of Douglas, and the village manager of Douglas “shall resolve any disputes.” All members of the department are employees of Douglas.

A joint commission consisting of three representatives from each community provides oversight for the agreement. For the 2016 fiscal year, Saugatuck paid $562,600 for services from the department and $555,033 for the 2017 fiscal year, according to the study.

The department is involved in a mutual aid agreement with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police, which provide service outside the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department’s jurisdictional area.

Under this arrangement, the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department will respond to calls outside its jurisdiction when the call represents a potential loss of life or property. Both the sheriff and state police will assist under these circumstances, but both agencies reported they rarely are assigned as the primary unit to a call in Douglas or Saugatuck, according to the study.

In 2016, the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department responded to 243 calls outside of its jurisdiction.

In May, representatives from Alexander Weiss Consulting met with 12 Saugatuck residents, who brought forward a number of complaints with the police department, according to the study. Those complaints included a lack of Saugatuck identity, lack of connection between police and the community, officers spending time on low-priority issues, and response-related concerns.

The study concluded Saugatuck and Douglas have similar needs, but even when combined there are not enough calls to form the basis for a “workload-based staffing estimate.”

It also concluded that someone other than a commissioned police officer could handle a substantial portion of calls coming from Saugatuck residents. Nearly 19 percent of calls for service to the department come from outside the agency’s patrol area, according to the study.

“Community members in Saugatuck appear frustrated with the current arrangement with Douglas, and the situation appears to be worsening,” according to the study.

The study provided several actions council could take, including creating a stand-alone police department that would be separate from Douglas.

Other options include a hybrid staffing model, negotiating a new contract with Douglas, forming a regional police department, contracting with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office or creating a department of public safety.

Harrier said the next step will be for council to look at the data provided in the study and discuss future actions. The issue will play out over the course of several council meetings.

“There isn’t a clear path until council figures out what they want to do,” Harrier said. “We will have it on future agendas and they will look at it and discuss and get community input. This will probably be done over the course of a few meetings.”