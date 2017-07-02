Boat with injured child escorted to Grand Haven marina

The child had a cut on his head, but was taken to the hospital for treatment by his parents, after North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics checked him at the marina.

Officials said the boat captain called the Coast Guard and requested permission to come up the Grand Haven channel faster than is normally allowed.

This occurred at about 6:40 p.m.

Two Ottawa County Sheriff Marine Patrol boats then escorted the larger boat to the Wharf Marina, where they were met by paramedics and Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers.

A family member said the child fell while on the boat.