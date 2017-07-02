Kentwood man dies in motorcycle crash

The man’s name was not being released pending notification of family.

Emergency crews responded to the one-vehicle crash shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The man on the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Corporate Grove Drive near 32nd Avenue at an extremely high rate of speed, said Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to witnesses and evidence at the scene, the motorcyclist lost control in a curve and went down in the road. He then collided with an embankment, Westveer said.

An ambulance transported him to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he later died, Westveer said.

The man was not wearing a helmet. It was unknown at the time whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.