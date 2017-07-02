Kitchen fire extinguished in Spring Lake Township home

Firefighters from Spring Lake and Crockery township, as well as Ferrysburg fire departments responded to a kitchen fire shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday at a home on Vinecrest Street just off of Leonard River near Lloyd’s Bayou.

The fire started in a pan on the stove and spread to the overhead cabinets, according to Spring Lake Fire Lt. Thea Dornbush. Firefighters used and extinguisher to put out the fire.

The fire was contained to the stove and cabinets, Dornbush said. There was heavy smoke throughout the house.

Firefighters used fans to ventilate the smoke. They were on the scene about an hour and 15 minutes.