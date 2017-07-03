Allendale man arrested after chase, crash

The man, whose name was withheld pending arraignment, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Deputies transported him to Holland Hospital, where he was treated and released, said Capt. John Wolffis of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first became involved when a resident reported a 1998 GMC pickup truck missing.

They located the truck near 84th Avenue and Warner Street and tried to stop it, but the driver fled east to the area of 48th Avenue and Warner Street.

Wolffis said that the man tried to turn onto 48th Avenue, but lost control and rolled the truck into a field.

He was then arrested without incident.

The man was lodged in jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, driving on a suspended license and felony operating while intoxicated.