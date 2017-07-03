Train sparks brush fires in Muskegon County

Police said the first call came in at about 4:30 p.m. near Mount Garfield Road in Norton Shores.

Norton Shores Fire Department also responded to fires near the Muskegon County Airport and along Sternberg Road. Fire crews in Muskegon Heights were called to a number of fires along Merriam Street.

Norton Shores firefighters used a brush unit to get down the tracks so they could put water on the flames. They said all of the fires were small but were scattered along the tracks.

The train was heading into Muskegon when it sparked the fires.