Skirmishes continue, but no more fights reported at Grand Haven State Park

Things were better on the Fourth of July, due to a much larger police presence, but there were still a number of skirmishes and medical situations at the park, Shaver said.

“Any time that we have 25,000 people on the beach and people sit out in the hot sun all day, we have issues,” he said.

Officials had plans in place for extra staffing on the Fourth, but the large crowds the day before the holiday took them by surprise.

“Unfortunately we had only six officers,” Shaver said.

Related: State park closed after large fight Monday night

Shaver speculated that the holiday, along with fantastic beach weather following a stretch of cool temperatures and rain, contributed to the crowds.

Monday night’s incident started after Grand Haven Public Safety officers responded to the beach to assist state park staff and paramedics with an unconscious 16-year-old female.

Shaver confirmed the medical was related to alcohol.

“Sometimes people don’t know their limits,” he said.

When city police arrived to help, a series of fights started and more police assistance was requested. Police said 8-10 fights broke out among about 300 young people gather along the northwest side of the pavilion.

At one point, at least 20 police vehicles were on the scene from GHDPS, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police. Norton Shores Police were also asked to assist.

The incident started at about 7 p.m. By 9:30 p.m., most of the park was evacuated for the public’s safety, police said.

Police followed the people responsible for the fights to make sure they left town and didn’t cause trouble elsewhere.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests.

GHDPS Lt. Clint Holt said Monday night that they didn’t want a repeat of last year’s South Haven incident, where rioters targeted police.

Rather than arrest people, officers try to serve as a deterrent.

GHDPS Lt. Joe Boyle said Wednesday morning that public safety officers responded to the state park shortly after 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July and stayed there almost two hours helping state park officers.

Shaver said 24 DNR officers covered the state park over two different shifts on July 4.

Boyle requested they have a couple additional officers based on what happened the night before.

“But we still assisted around these skirmish breakouts,” Boyle said.

Shaver said they had a good plan in place, and despite the problems, “everybody stayed safe. It was under control. It was just another busy day at the park.”

The supervisor said they planned to be proactive and have meetings with state and city officials prior to the Coast Guard Festival, July 28 through Aug. 6.

One part of that program is the alcohol checks made at various points throughout the park.

Shaver said it is voluntary compliance, but “this is a dry park.”

The supervisor said that hundreds of people were either turned away or forced to surrender their alcohol.

Overall, response to the checks was very positive, he said.

Downtown Grand Haven

Although crowds appeared to be a little smaller this year, local police still responded to a number of alcohol and drug-related issues, Boyle sad.

“We had the typical problems with parking and some accidents attributed to alcohol,” he said. “There were no injuries.”

Boyle said some assaults were reported as well as minor assaults on police officers, again with no injuries.

Police also had to chase down offenders.

While describing the holiday police activity, a woman with three children approached Boyle and handed him a small baggie containing a leafy green substance.

“We found this underneath the bleachers while looking for painted rocks,” she said.

Rather than throwing it away, the woman said she felt it was more important to turn it into police.

Boyle said there were a number of fights reported around town, but everything was calmed down and additional police patrols were cleared by about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The lieutenant said he still had to review reports submitted the rest of the night.

Is it safe?

Both Shaver and Boyle said the beach and downtown Grand Haven continue to be a safe place for families to enjoy.

“Unfortunately, where we are at in our society, things like this are happening more often,” Shaver said.

State park and city officials pledged to keep on top of the situation and work to put more safeguards in place before the next big festival.