BBB warns of new scam involving Ford International Airport

A scammer identifying himself as George Feinberg, head of luggage baggage storage facilities at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, claimed to be in possession of a trunk that was not properly declared as "money.” In an email, he requests your name and your email address to verify your claim to this treasure.

The generous Mr. Feinberg offers to share the money 70 percent for you and 30 percent for himself, since the consignment has not yet been returned to the United States Treasury Department after being abandoned by the diplomat.

The scammer mentions that he will pay for the United States Non Inspection Fee of $3,700, and arrange for the box to be delivered to your doorstep. He also says he would appreciate if we can keep this deal confidential.

When the victim responds, he or she is convinced to wire money to assist with the fee.

Mr. Feinberg is not an employee of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, and the Grand Rapids airport is reminding citizens that they would never ask for money to return property to its rightful owner.

A common ingredient in many scams is greed, where victims believe they are getting something that they have not truly earned or be entitled to. If scammers can get you to go along with an opportunity that isn't exactly by the book, it increases their chances for success.