Muskegon stabbing death suspect arrested in North Carolina

The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office issued charges against Rakelio Latrice Fountain, 30, for allegedly stabbing to death 24-year-old Earaysha Hudgins earlier this week.

Muskegon police officers were dispatched to the area of Seventh Street and Grand Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, on reports of people fighting. When officers arrived, they found Hudgins had been stabbed.

Hudgins was taken to Hackley Hospital, where she later died from multiple stab wounds.

According to Muskegon police, Fountain will be held in North Carolina pending extradition back to Muskegon.

Anyone who has further information on this incident is asked to call Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.