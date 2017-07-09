Police: Man's car likely rolled hours before being found

Prem Patel, 29, was driving a 2011 BMW Sedan east on Luce Street, went off the road, struck a ditch, went airborne and rolled, said Sgt. Bob Ruster of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The car landed upside down in the field and was discovered at about 7 a.m.

Patel was pinned inside the vehicle. An ambulance transported him to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids once firefighters extricated him.

Patel was semi-conscious when emergency crews arrived, Ruster said. He suffered head and neck injuries.

It is unknown whether or not he was wearing a seatbelt, Ruster said.

The vehicle was cold and police believe the crash occurred several hours before the car was found.