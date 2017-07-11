logo

Tallmadge Township

GR man injured in rollover crash

Becky Vargo • Today at 1:05 PM


A 61-year-old Grand Rapids man suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash Monday evening on 8th Avenue south of Leonard Street.

William Kline was pinned inside his 2007 Chrysler Pacifica following the 7:07 p.m. crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

An ambulance transported Kline to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids following the crash.

Kline was traveling south on 8th Avenue, passed a slow-moving farm vehicle and went through the Leonard Road intersection at a high rate of speed, failing to stop for a stop sign there, Wildfong said.

The car went airborne and Kline lost control, Wildfong said. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled over, pinning the driver inside.

Wright-Tallmadge Township firefighters extricated Kline from his vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

