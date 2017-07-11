Two hurt in head-on crash on 96th Avenue

Emergency crews responded to the crash at about 4:38 p.m.

Police said that Lawrence Ratowski, 71, of Hamilton, was driving north on 96th Avenue in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala. There was an unknown truck parked at the side of the road, so Ratowski moved over to get around it, going across the center line.

At the same time, Robert Byrne, 48, of Beaumont, was driving a 2017 Honda Odyssey south on the roadway and the two vehicles hit head-on, said Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Ratowski was pinned inside his car and was extricated by Holland Township firefighters. An ambulance transported him to Holland Hospital, where he was in fair condition following the crash.

Byrne was treated at the scene, but refused transportation to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.