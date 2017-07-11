Woman hurt in 2-car crash at Beechtree/Robbins

The injured woman was driving a Chevy Malibu north on 168th Avenue and crossing Robbins Road into Grand Haven shortly after 5 p.m. when her car was hit by a Nissan Sentra that was southbound on Beechtree Street. Police said the Sentra turned in front of the Malibu at the intersection.

The Malibu driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The names of the drivers were not immediately available. We’ll have more information when it becomes available.