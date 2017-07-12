Possible drunken driver arrested after fleeing police in Spring Lake

A concerned citizen called 911 at about 10:45 p.m. to report a possible drunk driver in the car wash at the Admiral Station, 17035 Lloyd’s Bayou Drive, off M-104 in Spring Lake Township.

Deputies located the driver on Savidge (M-104) near Lake Street and attempted to make a stop, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle did not stop and continued down Lake to Leonard Street. The driver eventually hit a tire deflation device at Leonard and 112th Avenue, but continued on with both front tires flat, Wildfong said.

The driver finally pulled the vehicle into a yard near the intersection of Leonard and 108th Avenue.

He was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and opposing and felony drunk driving, Wildfong said.

The man was lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.

His name was not released pending arraignment.