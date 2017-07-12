Holland-area soldier had troubled past before allegedly killing wife, trooper

Justin Walters, a Holland-area native and active U.S. Army staff sergeant, allegedly shot and killed his wife and then a state trooper on Sunday, July 9, in upstate New York, where he was stationed at Fort Drum.

Trooper Joel Davis, 36, responded to reports of shots fired at the couple’s home in rural Theresa, New York, near the Canadian border. As Davis approached, Walters allegedly shot him in the torso with a rifle, leaving him in a roadside ditch, police and court documents said. Another trooper arrived and found Davis, who died about an hour later at a hospital.

Walters’ wife, 27-year-old Nichole Walters, was found dead in the driveway, with multiple gunshot wounds. A female friend of hers, who was living on the property, also was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Ottawa County court records show Walters had a troubled past before enlisting in the Army in 2007. Juvenile charges show Walters as living in Holland Township as he grew up.

When Walters was a student at Macatawa Bay Middle School in 1999, he was found guilty of ethnic intimidation, conspiracy to carry a concealed weapon and marijuana possession relating to an incident involving what court records call a “die list.” Walters created the list with another teen, which included peers they didn’t like, then asked an acquaintance how to obtain a gun. An anonymous tip from a classmate to police led to the arrest of the two teenagers.

In court, documents show the list targeted “faggots, minorities and people who looked at them cock-eyed,” a Sentinel article from December 1999 reported.

A psychiatric evaluation was done on Walters at the time, and records reveal he had been previously diagnosed as depressed, but he stopped taking medication prior to the “die list” incident.

Probate Judge Mark Feyen said Walters was “a young man with potential to hurt others and you should stay (in juvenile detention) until this is addressed,” before sentencing then-15-year-old Walters to four months in Ottawa County Juvenile Detention and a therapy program.

The Sentinel reported in 1999 that the two teens created the “die list” after receiving a bad grade and not being allowed back into a school dance. The list was made on Nov. 6, 1999, using a yearbook to identify students. If the students on the list got three “strikes,” they earned a target.

The student who called police about the “die list” told authorities that Walters had carved the word “suicide” into his forearm and was often seen with swastikas on his body, The Sentinel reported in 1999.

Multiple former classmates said Walters was expelled from Macatawa Bay Middle School, and The Sentinel identified him as a “former student” of the school in 2000, but West Ottawa Public Schools did not return The Sentinel’s request for comment.

Walters also pleaded guilty to the malicious destruction of tombstones and property at the North Holland Cemetery in May 2000. He was sentenced to 28 days in juvenile detention and 40 hours of community service. The damage to the cemetery was estimated to be in excess of $20,000 after about 100 gravestones were damaged.

Former classmate David Jones, who has known Walters since they were in first grade together, said Walters “was a very nice kid” and “good-hearted.”

“A lot of my friends that I’ve talked to said they’ve seen this coming, but I never did,” Jones said. “I think he was just antisocial in middle school.”

Jones said he chatted with Walters on Facebook about three months ago and that Walters seemed in good spirits.

“When I talked to him, he loved what he was doing. Things seemed to be going great for him, that he was married and had a boy,” Jones said. “I even told him I was proud of him for changing. I always thought Justin went to the military to change himself. I feel bad for the kid more than anything — he’s not going to have a mom or a father now.”

Walters enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 2007 as an infantryman. He served two tours in Afghanistan in 2009 and 2011, and was promoted to staff sergeant in 2016. During his time in the military, he received numerous awards, including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.

When asked by The Sentinel how Walters was able to enlist in the Army with a criminal juvenile record and a history of mental health issues, U.S. Army Public Affairs Specialist Ken Jacobs said he did not have any information about that.

“As a normal practice, we do an extensive background check and any law violation will come back,” Jacobs said. “Something like (those charges) would have come up with fingerprinting and things like that. We have an extensive process.”

In 2007, CBS reported that the Army accepted at least 8,000 recruits with criminal records to fill its ranks. These recruits were given what the Army called a “moral waiver” when they enlisted. The presence of any such waiver was not available in the unclassified version of Walter’s military personnel file obtained by The Sentinel.

At this time, there is not a standardized psychological evaluation or mental health assessment done for individuals seeking to enlist in the U.S. Army. A bill proposing such an assessment was introduced in Congress in 2015, but did not pass.

Walters has been arraigned and held without bail awaiting a grand jury. At the arraignment, Walters was escorted into the courtroom bare-chested and barefoot, wearing only a pair of shorts. He was without a lawyer.

He has been charged with second-degree murder of Nichole Walters and first-degree murder of Trooper Davis. Walters and his wife have a young son together.

Davis had been a state police trooper for four years, after 10 years as a county sheriff’s deputy in the area, police and friends said.