Police search for missing woman in Port Sheldon area

“She is fine and will be reunited with family,” Capt. Bennett reported at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

The missing woman was found about 6 miles from where she was last seen early Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PORT SHELDON TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 73-year-old woman from Arizona who suffers from dementia.

Barbara Osgood was last seen on Lakeshore Drive near Stanton Street in Port Sheldon Township at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, when she went for a walk.

“She is visiting from Arizona and suffers from dementia,” said Capt. Mark Bennett of the sheriff’s department. “However, she has vacationed at this spot numerous times.”

Osgood was last seen wearing a white and blue blouse, white Capri pants, and a pink camouflage hat.

Sheriff’s deputies, K-9 units and search-and-rescue volunteers are checking the area for the missing woman, Bennett said in a news release at 6:24 p.m.

If you see Osgood, you are asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911.