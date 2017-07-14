Body of missing boater recovered

Police said the body of Mark Allen Finkler of Twin Lake was recovered at about 8:15 p.m. He was 60.

Muskegon County Undersheriff Ken Sanford said Finkler’s family has been notified.

A rescue search began at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, WZZM-TV reported. Police said the man swam into the lake after a boat that drifted from the shore. The boat was later located with no one aboard.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police all participated in the search. Five rescue boats were called in as well as a helicopter.