Crashes stall traffic on I-96 Sunday night

Traffic on eastbound I-96 was slowed because of a crash on the westbound lanes near Marne. The time was about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The second crash occurred on the eastbound lanes near 48th Avenue.

Gregory Harder, 50, of Croswell, told deputies he veered his big rig toward the ditch in an effort to avoid hitting anyone, but clipped a 2004 Jeep in the right rear corner. That collision propelled the Jeep at an angle into a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The semi continued on into the ditch on the south side of the highway.

Harder and the driver of the Jeep, John Kalinka, 68, of Ada, were not injured.

Two people in the Blazer were transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. The driver, Wyatt Sisson, 41, of Saginaw and a backseat passenger, Kayla Sisson, 11, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Wildfong said. One other adult and a child in the car were not injured.

The semi driver was ticketed for failure to stop in time, Wildfong said.

Eastbound I-96 between 48th and 24th avenues was closed for about an hour.