Toddler critically injured in 4-car Holland Township crash

The crash occurred Tuesday, July 18, at about 1 p.m. at a red light at the intersection of 136th Avenue and Butternut Drive in Holland Township.

Francisco Ramirez-Pablo, a 21-year-old resident of Holland, was driving a yellow GMC pickup truck and “barreled” into the back of a red Chevy Cruze causing a chain reaction, said Sgt. Brent Converse of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

The Chevy Cruze was forced into the vehicle in front of it, causing that vehicle to hit the one in front of it.

Converse said the Chevy Cruze was driven by Jordan Voldo, a 26-year-old resident of Holland Township. Marisela Martinez, a 22-year-old Holland Township resident, was sitting in the passenger seat of the Chevy Cruze at the time of the crash with a 3-year-old sitting in a car seat in the rear passenger side of the car.

All three occupants were pinned in the vehicle from the crash and the 3-year-old was transported to Aeromed then airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. The child was in critical condition and the two adult occupants of the Chevy Cruze were transported to Holland Hospital with injuries.

Ramirez-Pablo had “serious injuries” and was unable to communicate with officers to make a statement at the scene of the crash, Converse said. He was transported to Holland Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.