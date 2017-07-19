Reward offered for help in Maranatha house fires investigation

The first fire, which was ruled an arson, occurred on Sept. 10, 2016, at a residence in the 1800 block of Channel Road, according to Norton Shores Police. That road is inside the Maranatha complex, located at 4759 Lake Harbor Road. Damage was estimated at $300,000.

The most recent fire occurred at 10:51 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. The residence was a total loss, police said. The State Police Fire Marshall and investigators have also determined that fire was suspicious.

Additional police patrols have been assigned to assist security staff at Maranatha.

Anyone with information to assist in the investigation is asked to contact Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691, Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME, or online at WWW.SILENTOBSERVERMUSKEGON.COM