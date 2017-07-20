Minor injuries reported in crash that blocked northbound U.S. 31

The crash occurred at 7 a.m. on the northbound lanes in front of the Admiral gas station, located north of Buchanan Street in Grand Haven Township.

A woman driving a silver Chrysler started to pull off northbound U.S. 31 to go into the gas station, apparently changed her mind and jerked back into the semi truck’s lane, said Sgt. Derek Christensen of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The semi was unable to avoid the vehicle, struck it in the rear corner and pushed it into a white car, Christensen said.

