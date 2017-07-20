Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputy injured responding to a crash

Capt. John Wolffis of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office said a pedestrian was struck around 1 p.m. while crossing the intersection at Lakewood Boulevard and Beeline Road in Holland Township.

As east to west traffic on Lakewood Boulevard began to back up from the accident, a woman attempted to get out of the traffic by making a U-turn. She failed to see a sheriff’s office cruiser, traveling west on Lakewood in the eastbound lane, that was responding to the car vs. pedestrian accident. Both vehicles collided.

Wolffis said the pedestrian, deputy and woman were all injured, but none of them had life-threatening injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.