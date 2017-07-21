SL man drives across yard and smashes into tree

The man was taken to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon by a North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance following the crash. He was suffering from a leg injury.

The man was driving on Kelly Street in Spring Lake Township at about 7:30 p.m. when he suddenly veered across the opposite lane and into a yard. He went through some smaller trees before crashing into a large tree next to the garage at 15485 Kelly St.

A friend said the man was on his way to his home on Country Street when he became “light headed” and crashed.