Police seek information on crash that injured bicyclist

Grand Haven public safety officers responded to the 1300 block of Woodlawn Avenue at 12:09 p.m. Sunday, for an injured youth who had possibly been struck by a vehicle.

The victim suffered serious injuries and an ambulance transported him to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, police said.

Based on the investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred at the intersection of Marion Avenue and Griffin Street between 11:45 a.m. and noon.

An older man, possibly age 55-65, brought the victim to his residence in a newer, blue-colored truck that could possibly have been a Chevy Silverado. Police said they are trying to determine the man’s identity.

An additional witness said they saw the victim being assisted by an older man who was driving a newer blue Chevy truck. The witness also said there was a young female at the scene. Her identity is also unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or have information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Bryan Tithof or Lt. Joe Boyle at 842-3460, or through Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT. Tips may also be left online at the Silent Observer website at www.mosotip.com.