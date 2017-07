Jacob Elzinga was shocked and suffered several severe burn marks all over his body in the 2 p.m. Sunday incident, said Sgt. Bob Ruster of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told police that Elzinga was loading feed into a silo at a farm in the 1300 block of 56th Avenue when the boom made contact with the overhead wires.

Elzinga was conscious, but dazed after the incident, Ruster said. His current condition is unknown.

The incident is still under investigation.