Black smoke, soot covers Harbor Drive during diesel plant testing

Line Supervisor Eric Booth said some new controls were installed on the plant last week and testing was planned for Tuesday.

Puffs of the black smoke could be seen on and off throughout the morning as crews ran the tests.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety crews responded to the plant early Tuesday afternoon when the black smoke covered Harbor Drive in front of the plant and across from the Coast Guard Station.

People calling Central Dispatch thought there was a commercial fire, but Booth said there was no actual fire.

The supervisor said the pilot is on fuel oil. When that gets to a certain power level, workers can throw a switch and convert to a different fuel.

The power never got to that level, he said.

Officials decided to stop testing early in the afternoon until they could determine the problem.

Meanwhile, Bill Latta, a resident of the adjacent Sandpiper condominiums, showed up and told Booth that there was soot all over the place.

He was already cleaning outdoor furniture with a power washer when the soot started to fall.

Latta used a blower to show the black debris on his neighbor’s patio.

Booth said the power company would work with the neighbors on cleanup.

This story will be updated when more information on the situation is available.