Identities sought in Sunday tip jar theft

The suspect entered the Electric Hero restaurant, 20 Washington Ave., at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the tip jar before fleeing on foot, according to Lt. Joe Boyle of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20-25 years of age, about 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-9-inches in height and weighing between 155-170 pounds. He had brown hair.

Video surveillance shows the suspect accompanied by the pictured female, who is also unidentified, just prior to the incident.

Video of this incident will be posted to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety's Facebook page.

Anyone who knows these people are asked to contact Boyle at 842-3460 or through Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.