Jail bond scam calls on the increase in West Michigan

An unknown caller told the woman that he was a police detective and had arrested a friend of the woman’s son. The caller had accurately identified the person, and an emotional female came on the line and identified herself as that friend.

The caller told the Crockery Township woman that she needed to pay a large amount of money for bond, Bennett said. The victim obtained the money from her bank and sent it to an address in Brooklyn, New York.

A couple of days later, the suspect called the victim and asked for more money for attorney fees. Again, the victim withdrew money from her bank, but this time sending it to a different Brooklyn address.

Detectives are working with Brooklyn police on the case, but say they currently have no suspects.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to call Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or leave a tip online at mosotips.com.