Marne woman injured in two-car crash

An ambulance transported Angela Sommers to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids following the 9 a.m. crash.

First responders found Sommers pinned inside her 2011 Ford Fusion, which had rolled after the crash, according to Sgt. Steve Austin of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sommers was traveling north on Eighth Avenue at the time of the crash. Police said another vehicle — a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Carole Hulste, 69, of Grand Rapids — was eastbound on Roosevelt and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Eighth.

Hulste was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released. She was ticketed for disregarding a stop sign, Austin said.