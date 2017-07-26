Sheriff's office introduces new K9 officers

Kyan, almost 13 months, joins veteran K-9 handler Jeremy Osbun, whose former K9 partner, Zino, was retired two weeks ago.

Pappy, 22 months, joins new K9 handler Anthony Stariha.

Both teams are on active duty, joining the other K9 teams, Mark Busse and K9 Andy, as well as Mike Williams with K9 Blitz.

Joanne and Lanny Hassell of Hudsonville donated $8,000 so their friend, Osbun, could get a new K9 partner.

Joanne said they did this “because it does so much good for the community.”

The Holland Kennel Club donated $11,500 for Stariha and Pappy.

Pappy was named in honor of the late Arlan “Pappy” Gort, an Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in 1989 while directing traffic at a crash on Baldwin Street.

Gort’s widow, Eva Smith, and many other family members attended the event.