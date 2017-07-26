Two arrested for stealing from vehicles Monday night

Within a few minutes of releasing a video of the suspects entering a garage, they had been identified, according to Fruitport Township police. Both suspects were in custody within an hour.

Police ask that residents in the area of Brookmere Street, Creekview Lane, Pinewood Lane and Aspen Estates in Fruitport Township check their vehicles for missing property. Numerous vehicles and garages were entered late Monday night and early Tuesday morning in those areas, police said.

Officials say they would like to return recovered property to the owners.

Anyone noticing missing items, regardless of value, are asked to call the Fruitport Township Police Department at 231-865-8477.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspects’ names will not be released until they are arraigned, police said.