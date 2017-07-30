GH man hurt when scooter strikes mailbox

The man’s name was not released at the time.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Enlow said the man suffered an abdominal injury. The injury was serious enough for the ambulance to take him to a Muskegon hospital.

Enlow said the man was conscious and talking to first responders at the scene.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Moreland Street, mid-block between Robbins Road and Waverly Street.

Enlow said the driver was traveling north on Moreland, then struck the mailbox on the southbound side of the road.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, he said.