GR man dies in motorcycle crash on 48th Avenue

Gregory L. Pierson died after the crash that occurred at about 9:04 p.m. Monday on 48th Avenue north of Lake Michigan Drive.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to Sgt. Cal Keuning of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said that Pierson was southbound on 48th Avenue when he was struck by a car turning off 48th Avenue into University Park.

That car was driven by Lynsey Raschke, 22, of Highland. Raschke suffered minor injuries.

Grand Valley State University police were nearby and administered CPR to the motorcyclist upon arrival, Keuning said.

The incident remains under investigation.