Suspect in tip jar theft arrested

According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, suspect Daniel Leichty was taken into custody on a related charge in Muskegon County. He is currently being held at the Muskegon County Jail.

The incident occurred at the Electric Hero, 20 Washington Ave., at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the jar before fleeing on foot, according to Lt. Joe Boyle of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

The theft was captured by the restaurant’s video surveillance system.

Police identified the subject as Leichty — a Kent County resident — on Wednesday based on the video and on tips received from the public.