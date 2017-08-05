Crash leading to Norton Shore officer's death ruled accidental

A state police lieutenant said Jonathan Ginka died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Ginka, 34, was heading south on Henry Street near Ross Road when his car left the road and hit a tree at about 2:30 a.m. May 10. He was on his way to the police station for the end of his shift, which was 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.

According to the report, the medical examiner indicated the death was accidental.

What led up to the crash remains unknown; however, the following factors were ruled out as the cause:

— The vehicle was traveling 46 mph at the point of impact.

— Ginka’s patrol vehicle traveled off the road approximately 145 feet for a total time of two seconds.

— The data recorder shows Ginka took his foot off the accelerator and put his foot on the brake just prior to the collision with the tree, with no serviceable braking to slow the vehicle. Meaning, in order for the brakes to stop the vehicle, the pedal would have needed to be pushed sooner.

— Ginka was not using a cellular device or any other electronics.

— Ginka was not responding to a call for service at the time of the crash.

State police investigators say they do not plan to offer any further comments on the crash or investigation.