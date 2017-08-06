17-year-old groped, nearly abducted by 5 men in Grand Haven

According to a news release from Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, around 3:40 p.m. a 17-year-old girl was approached by a silver, foor-door sedan — possibly a Chevrolet — on Prospect Street east of Harbor Drive.

There were five white men — all estimated to be in their 20s — inside the car. They invited her to join them, but when she refused, one of the men got out, grabbed her by the arm and tried to pull her in.

The girl also said the man who got out of the car groped her butt and breasts. He is described as a white man in his 20s, wearing salmon colored swim trucks, no shirt, a white baseball cap backwards, brown hair with long sideburns, a muscular build and wearing flip flops.

The suspect was sitting on the rear of the passenger side, according to police.

Suspect two is described as a white man in his 20s, wearing a blue shirt. He had a well-groomed beard and mustache, with grey or khaki shorts and dark skin, possibly Hispanic, also wearing flip flops.

Police say the car had a dent on the driver's front side fender and tinted windows.

Grand Haven Public Safety did not release any further details, however, they urge anyone with more information to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.