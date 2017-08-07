Man, 51, found dead after apartment fire in Marne

The body of David John Fisher, 51, was found dead in his apartment after firefighters from the Wright-Tallmadge department extinguished the fire.

Police said a neighbor in the State Street Apartments, 14532 State St., smelled smoke and called 911 shortly after 4:30 a.m.

First responders saw flames and smoke in the southwest portion of the complex. A deputy tried to enter Apartment 5 and was driven back by extreme heat and smoke. The rest of the residents were then evacuated.

Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the fire started in a bedroom of Apartment 5. Fisher was using an oxygen machine, Bennett said, but it is not yet known if that had anything to do with the fire.

There were no other injuries and damage to the other apartments in the building was minimal, Bennett said.

An autopsy was expected to be performed late Monday or Tuesday. The state police is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.