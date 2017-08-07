4 hurt in 2-vehicle crash at M-231 intersection

Police said a 1997 Chrysler Cirrus being driven by Cierra Parker of Ravenna was eastbound on Lincoln when she pulled out in front of an SUV heading south on M-231 at 5:47 p.m.

Parker, 21, did not see the southbound 1998 Ford Explorer, said Sgt. Jay Douglas of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The collision sent the Explorer into the southeast corner of the intersection, where it came to rest in a field.

Parker, who was cited for failing to yield the right of way, was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital in good condition, Douglas said.

A front-seat passenger in the Cirrus, 27-year-old Paul Morman of Ravenna, was not injured. However, two children in the back seat, ages 2 and 10, were taken to NOCH as a precaution, although they did not suffer any apparent injuries, Douglas said.

The front-seat passenger in the Explorer, 38-year-old Sara Borgman of West Olive, was also injured. She was transported to NOCH in good condition, Douglas said.

The driver of the Explorer, 38-year-old Daniel Borgman of West Olive, was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Douglas said.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by firefighters from the Robinson Township and Grand Haven Township departments, and paramedics from NOCH and AMR ambulance services.