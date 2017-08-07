Galloway sentenced to 8-40 years in prison

Galloway, 45 — a Spring Lake man who recently pleaded no contest to four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for molesting a softball player he coached — was sentenced to 106-480 months (8.8-40 years) in prison.

Upon release, Galloway will have to register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime electronic monitoring.

While his family broke out in tears, Galloway showed no emotion as the sentence came down. He spoke quietly with his attorney, John Moritz, before being escorted out of the courtroom.

“We were obviously hoping for something on the lower end of the guideline range, but the judge thought differently,” Moritz said.

Judge Hulsing said a minimum sentence was not adequate given the circumstances of this case.

“The impact on the victim and her family is profound and it will be lifelong, as will the impact to your children, unfortunately,” the judge said as Galloway stood before the court, dressed in an orange jump suit.

“The facts and circumstances surrounding the events – plural – are really outrageous. You supplied a 13-year-old with drugs and alcohol and took advantage of her, somebody you had a ... relationship with. This is an egregious breech of trust.

“But for the fine negotiating skills of your attorney, the sentence could have been much worse if this matter would have gone to trial. … I know that you and your attorney were advocating something closer to a 4-year sentence as the minimum. Given the circumstances of this case, that is simply inadequate to address what has happened here.”

Nearly 100 people packed into the courtroom for the sentencing.

Prior to accepting Galloway’s plea on July 7, Judge Hulsing went over some of the details of the case. Hulsing said the female victim was a softball player on a club team that Galloway coached. She was 13 years old in 2012 when she accepted a ride with Galloway to his home in Spring Lake Township.

According to court records, Galloway gave the his victim alcohol, marijuana and a narco tablet before kissing and touching her. He then had her give him oral sex and penetrated her. That accounted for three of the first-degree charges.

The fourth count was from a 2014 incident when the victim was cleaning a home in Grand Haven Township while employed by Galloway. He asked her to perform oral sex on him, and she did, the judge read.

“He used that authority to coerce and entice (the victim) to perform oral sex on him,” Hulsing said.

Galloway was first arrested in March 2016. He was released on bond, but went back to jail three times on bond violations, until he could no longer post the $500,000 bond set by now-retired Judge Ed Post.