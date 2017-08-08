2 hurt when car forced off I-96 and rolls over

Latoya Todd, 20, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 west on the interstate shortly after 9 a.m. when “a possibly black Buick rapidly slowed without cause” in front of her car, said Sgt. Brian Buter of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. That caused Todd to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Todd’s car then left the roadway and rolled over at least twice. Buter said the Buick then rapidly fled the scene.

Todd and a passenger in her car, 19-year-old Marquan Sams, also of Lansing, were transported by ambulance to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon. Buter said both were listed in stable condition on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the car that caused the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4687 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.