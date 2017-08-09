Newaygo woman injured in crash at Grand Haven intersection

The woman, in a green Ford Ranger pickup truck, was northbound on Beacon Boulevard, ran the red light and T-boned a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which was westbound on Washington Avenue, according to an officer from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m.

No further information was available at the time on why the woman ran the red light.

A North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance transported the woman to a hospital. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was conscious and talking at the scene.

A West Olive man in the Silverado was not injured.

The man, who asked not to be named, said he was in a similar type of crash 10 years ago last month at Osborn and 104th Avenue in Robinson Township.

That time, the other side of his vehicle was hit. The other driver did not make it, he said.