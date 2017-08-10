Drunken pedestrian hit while running across Lake Michigan Drive

His name was not released

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jay Douglas said the incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) near First Avenue in Tallmadge Township.

The intoxicated man attempted to run across five lanes of traffic, when he ran into the side of a SUV driven by Judith Bradley, 62, of Grand Rapids.

Bradley swerved and was struck by another vehicle driven by Tyler Feys-Volmering, 26, of Grand Rapids. Neither of the vehicle drivers were injured, Douglas said.

The pedestrian fled the scene and was located about a mile away by Walker police.

He was not cooperative, Douglas said.

An ambulance transported him to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.