One dead, another seriously injured in truck crash

Capt. Bob Tease of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said one of the trucks involved ran a stop sign, causing the crash.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Jim Vandenbosch was driving an Ottawa County Road Commission dump truck east on Perry Street. The Zeeland man had just dumped the truck’s load down the road when he either failed to stop or failed to yield at the intersection with 64th Avenue, causing a collision with a semi-truck going north on 64th.

The semi was driven by 40-year-old Andrew Janssen of Coopersville. He was hauling animal grain food.

The collision forced both trucks off the road and into a field, which caused Janssen’s semi to roll over.

Janssen was pinned in the cab of his semi after the crash. It took emergency crews about an hour and 20 minutes to extract the injured man from the truck.

Vandenbosch was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Steve Austin of the Sheriff’s Office.

West Michigan Air Care was called to the scene; however, after further assessment, Janssen was transported by ambulance to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition.

A large amount of the grain from the semi-trailer spilled out after the crash.

The intersection of 64th Avenue and Perry Street was closed for several hours Thursday as police continued the investigation of the crash, Tease said. It was still closed at about 5 p.m.