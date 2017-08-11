Police arrest Holland man on bank robbery charges

Daniel Patrick Keasey was arraigned on a bank robbery charge in Holland District Court on Friday. Bond set at $25,000 and he remains lodged in Ottawa County Jail.

Police said Keasey entered the West Michigan Community Bank at 82 Douglas Ave. in Holland Township at 11:55 a.m. Thursday and demanded cash. He implied he had a weapon, and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No other customers were at the bank at the time and there are no reported injuries, said Capt. Mark Bennett of the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect drove off in a dark four-door sedan, heading west on Douglas Avenue. The investigation led officers to find the vehicle about two hours later, which then led them to the West Olive area.

At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, the suspect was apprehended at Pigeon Creek County Park in Olive Township after plain clothes officers found the vehicle.

West Michigan Community Bank declined to comment to The Sentinel about the incident.