Body parts found in container in the Grand River near Lansing-area

Ingham County Sheriff's deputies were called to the intersection at South Waverly Road and West Columbia Road, about eight miles west of Mason.

The Grand River flows under West Columbia Road near the intersection, which is just east of the Eaton County line.

Several people were pulling debris from the river when they discovered what they thought may have been a human bone, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded and found a "strong indication" that additional remains could be submerged. The news release did not indicate a time for the call.

The Capital Area Dive Team responded and found a submerged container with additional human remains.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is working with the medical examiner's office to determine the identity of the remains. It is unclear how long the remains have been in the water.