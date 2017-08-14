Fraud alert: Bogus callers seek warrant, ticket payments

Capt. Mark Bennett said several residents from throughout the county called police on Monday afternoon saying they had received calls in which the suspects are identifying themselves as Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies or detectives.

“The victims report that the suspect has called saying that they are from the Sheriff’s Office and the victim has outstanding warrants or unpaid tickets,” Bennett said.

The suspects are providing a call-back number and a department identification, “both of which are bogus,” Bennett noted. The caller is asking the victims to send them credit or debit card numbers to pay for these bonds or unpaid tickets.

“The Sheriff’s Office does remind residents that authorities would not call and ask for bond money over the phone, and communications regarding warrants or tickets would be done either by U.S. Mail or in person by a deputy or detective,” Bennett said.

Anyone who receives such a call is urged to contact local law enforcement and not engage in any transaction with the fraudulent caller.